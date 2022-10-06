Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,756 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.08% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 203,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 46,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,012,000 after buying an additional 707,622 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 359,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 79.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 1.2 %

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.35. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

