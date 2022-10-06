Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Down to $4.11

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.02. Riskified shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSKD. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Riskified Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $658.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.59 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 73.07% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in Riskified by 344.7% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,437 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in Riskified by 128.0% during the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 4,560,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Riskified during the first quarter worth approximately $9,587,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Riskified by 305.4% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,460,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Riskified by 223.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 709,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

