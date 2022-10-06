RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

RMMZ stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

