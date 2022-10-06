Robert W. Baird Lowers Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) to Neutral

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $475.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $546.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s current price.

FICO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.20.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $439.98 on Thursday. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $531.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.36. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.