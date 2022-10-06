Robert W. Baird Lowers Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $120.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PII. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.09.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $100.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.55. Polaris has a 1 year low of $94.24 and a 1 year high of $132.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 1.5% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 15.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 1.4% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Articles

