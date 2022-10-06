Robert W. Baird Trims Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Target Price to $35.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ICPT opened at $14.06 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05.

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 645,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after buying an additional 24,398 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 137,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.