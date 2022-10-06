Rocket Raccoon (ROC) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Rocket Raccoon (ROC) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Rocket Raccoon has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Raccoon token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Raccoon has a total market cap of $973,071.85 and approximately $308,788.00 worth of Rocket Raccoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,062.30 or 1.00044767 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002366 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00051968 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00063983 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021920 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Rocket Raccoon Profile

Rocket Raccoon (CRYPTO:ROC) is a token. It was first traded on August 26th, 2022. Rocket Raccoon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Raccoon is https://reddit.com/r/rocketraccoontoken. Rocket Raccoon’s official Twitter account is @rocsmartchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Raccoon is rocketraccoon.us.

Buying and Selling Rocket Raccoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Raccoon (ROC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rocket Raccoon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Raccoon is 0.00095654 USD and is down -16.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $145,518.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketraccoon.us/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Raccoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Raccoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Raccoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

