Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Lowered to $206.00 at Barclays

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $212.00 to $206.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.24.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $234.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.77 and a 200-day moving average of $232.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $387,237,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,229,000 after acquiring an additional 886,811 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after buying an additional 800,290 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,067,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,984,000 after buying an additional 431,442 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

