Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.30

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.30 and last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 8378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.3884 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 4.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 367,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1,279.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 120.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,130,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,132,000 after acquiring an additional 616,516 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 853.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 84,338 shares during the period. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

