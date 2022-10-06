ROGin AI (ROG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.49 Million

ROGin AI (ROG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. ROGin AI has a market capitalization of $11.49 million and $93,929.00 worth of ROGin AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROGin AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ROGin AI has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ROGin AI Profile

ROGin AI’s genesis date was November 14th, 2021. ROGin AI’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,089,600 tokens. ROGin AI’s official Twitter account is @rogin_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ROGin AI is rogin.ai.

ROGin AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ROGin AI (ROG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. ROGin AI has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ROGin AI is 0.31359826 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,307.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rogin.ai.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROGin AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROGin AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROGin AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

