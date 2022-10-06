Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $486.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $380.45 on Thursday. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $359.22 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $406.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

