Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

K92 Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNTNF opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

