RPG Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,703 shares of company stock worth $10,595,501. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,822,924. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.48 and a 200-day moving average of $116.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

