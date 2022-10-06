RPG Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,203,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after buying an additional 476,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $305.76. 18,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,815. The company has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Atlantic Securities cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

