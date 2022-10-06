RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.80 Million Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.29% of Shake Shack worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHAK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,812,487.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,812,487.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shake Shack Trading Up 3.5 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHAK shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.59.

NYSE SHAK traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.08. 5,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,890. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

