RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,801 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,036,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,054,000 after acquiring an additional 755,692 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.3 %

KO traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.51. 201,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,688,434. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.