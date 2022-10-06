RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,801 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,036,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,054,000 after acquiring an additional 755,692 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.3 %
KO traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.51. 201,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,688,434. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
