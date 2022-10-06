RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $9.22 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up about 1.9% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,827,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 562,229 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 188.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,611,000 after purchasing an additional 293,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $258.09. The company had a trading volume of 65,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,288. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 182.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $324.84.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.17.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

