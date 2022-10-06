RPG Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.33. 18,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,487. The stock has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.94 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.47.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

