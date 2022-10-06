RPG Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.0 %

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.47.

ISRG stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,487. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.94 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.