RPG Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 51.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Alken Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $70,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.22. The stock had a trading volume of 137,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,644,352. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.53. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $182.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $223.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

