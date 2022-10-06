RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 497 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies accounts for 1.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 56,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 121.3% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 30.4% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at $366,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.84. 2,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day moving average of $89.17. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $100.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.