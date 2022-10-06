RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 568 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,806 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 1.9% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,798,284 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 152,057 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.4% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.03. 183,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,783,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.