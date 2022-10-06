RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 960 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.35. 17,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,230. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.36. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

