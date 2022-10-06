RPM International (NYSE:RPM) PT Raised to $115.00 at BMO Capital Markets

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RPM. StockNews.com cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.25.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM opened at $92.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.17. RPM International has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $101.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $232,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $232,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $506,370 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

