Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Receives GBX 195 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 195 ($2.36).

Several analysts have issued reports on SBRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 232 ($2.80) to GBX 222 ($2.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.49) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of LON SBRE opened at GBX 99.36 ($1.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of £248.40 million and a P/E ratio of 1,648.33. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 90.50 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 242.50 ($2.93). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 111.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 170.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.00%.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 8,774 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £9,914.62 ($11,979.97). In other news, insider Andrew D. Pomfret purchased 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £97,650 ($117,991.78). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 8,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £9,914.62 ($11,979.97). Insiders acquired 112,343 shares of company stock valued at $11,760,517 over the last 90 days.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

