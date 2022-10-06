Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Down 4.6%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) shares fell 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.58. 107,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,394,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SABR. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sabre from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Sabre Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68.

Insider Activity at Sabre

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $657.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,682.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 83.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 82,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 84,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 12.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

