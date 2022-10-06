Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,428 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Salesforce by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total transaction of $335,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,055,103,023.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total value of $335,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,055,103,023.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,467,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

CRM stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.13. The stock had a trading volume of 106,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,261,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.83, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.75 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.