Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRM. Barclays reduced their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CRM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,237,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,287,101. The firm has a market cap of $156.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $143.75 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total value of $335,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,055,103,023.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total transaction of $335,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,055,103,023.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,458 shares of company stock worth $12,871,639. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snowhook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $35,745,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $3,725,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,479,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $375,889,000 after acquiring an additional 64,538 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

