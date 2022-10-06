San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 23000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
San Lorenzo Gold Trading Down 12.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$3.41 million and a P/E ratio of -3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10.
About San Lorenzo Gold
San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.
