San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 23000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

San Lorenzo Gold Trading Down 12.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.41 million and a P/E ratio of -3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10.

About San Lorenzo Gold

(Get Rating)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for San Lorenzo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Lorenzo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.