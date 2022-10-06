Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Up 3.7%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) shares were up 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 16,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,215,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.
Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology
Sana Biotechnology Company Profile
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sana Biotechnology (SANA)
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.