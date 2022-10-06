Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Up 3.7%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) shares were up 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 16,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,215,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 482,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 62,839 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 768,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,485,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,533,000 after acquiring an additional 469,673 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

