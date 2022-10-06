Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 215 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 230 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 200 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandvik AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $226.29.

Sandvik AB (publ) Price Performance

SDVKY opened at $14.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Sandvik AB (publ) Dividend Announcement

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Sandvik AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 27.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,749 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

Featured Articles

