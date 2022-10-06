Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.08

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.08 and last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 3152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Sapiens International Stock Down 3.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Sapiens International Dividend Announcement

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $118.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,135,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 220,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Further Reading

