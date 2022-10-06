Saxon Interests Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Saxon Interests Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,364 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $40.62 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $49.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average of $45.32.

