Saxon Interests Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Saxon Interests Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,293 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

Halliburton Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $29.24 on Thursday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.16.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.