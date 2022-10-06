Saxon Interests Inc. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Saxon Interests Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises 1.2% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after buying an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,725,000 after buying an additional 44,040 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 134.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after buying an additional 32,036 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,091,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $167.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.52 and a 200-day moving average of $176.53. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $157.31 and a 1 year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.