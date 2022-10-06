Saxon Interests Inc. Has $529,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 87,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 35,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EPD. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

