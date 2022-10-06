Saxon Interests Inc. Increases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after buying an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,891,960,000 after purchasing an additional 616,253 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,562,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $620,578,000 after purchasing an additional 49,622 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on MSI. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.33.
Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions Price Performance
MSI traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $236.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,527. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.99 and its 200 day moving average is $227.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.91.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.60%.
Motorola Solutions Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)
- Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.