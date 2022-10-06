Saxon Interests Inc. Increases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after buying an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,891,960,000 after purchasing an additional 616,253 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,562,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $620,578,000 after purchasing an additional 49,622 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MSI. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.33.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSI traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $236.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,527. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.99 and its 200 day moving average is $227.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.