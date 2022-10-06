Saxon Interests Inc. Invests $425,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.28. 20,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,778,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.11. The company has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

