Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 7,262 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Saxon Interests Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 1.9% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15,253.0% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,875,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,168 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,659 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,443 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,950 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,848,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,560 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $41.58 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.43.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

