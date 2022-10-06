Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SCHN opened at $30.67 on Thursday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $841.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.