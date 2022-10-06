Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 124.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.09. 86,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,052. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.75.

