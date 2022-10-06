Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,129. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

