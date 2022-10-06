Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 77,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 82,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter.

Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,827. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

