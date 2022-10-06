Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading Up 4.1%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.23 and last traded at $40.70. Approximately 23,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,067,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -63.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

