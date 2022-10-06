Scott Investment Partners LLP Buys 29,800 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Scott Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 993.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 3.2% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,221,000 after acquiring an additional 218,505 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,732,000 after acquiring an additional 247,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,374,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,863,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,185,000 after purchasing an additional 419,114 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.53.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

ADI traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.53. 35,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.88. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,100 shares of company stock worth $9,187,200 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.