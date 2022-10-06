SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,307.00.

SEGXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 985 ($11.90) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,585 ($19.15) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $8.02 on Thursday. SEGRO has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.