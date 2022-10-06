Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Position Raised by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 130.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,417 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sempra were worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 336,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,600,000 after purchasing an additional 172,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 852,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,407 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $153.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.22.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

