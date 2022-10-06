Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.75

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.75 and last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 18019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Semtech to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen cut Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer cut Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.42.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Stock Down 8.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,480,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,367,000 after buying an additional 26,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,386,000 after buying an additional 107,848 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 26.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,797,000 after buying an additional 262,930 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,232,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,723,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.