Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of NYSE:SXT traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,411. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sensient Technologies has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $106.32.
Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.
Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.
