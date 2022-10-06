SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.93

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOYGet Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and traded as low as $22.07. SGS shares last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 184,938 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGSOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,290 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SGS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,407.50.

SGS Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08.

About SGS

(Get Rating)

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

Further Reading

