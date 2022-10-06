SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.93

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and traded as low as $22.07. SGS shares last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 184,938 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGSOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,290 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SGS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,407.50.

SGS Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

